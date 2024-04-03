Fortinet’s (FTNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

