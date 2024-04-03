Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,074,139 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

