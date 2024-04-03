Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.80

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 1000480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

FVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 12.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.121775 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

