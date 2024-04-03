Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. 28,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $719.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

