Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 191.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 7,200.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 152,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

