FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 535,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

