FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.33

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $68.20, with a volume of 16127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after buying an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after buying an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.