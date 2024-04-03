Gaimin Trading Down 35.8% This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $119.71 million and $9.35 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gaimin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0192097 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $9,714,853.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.