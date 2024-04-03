Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $24.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 6.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Nutrien worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,916. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.