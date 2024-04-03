Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 55,907 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 8.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after buying an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

