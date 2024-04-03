Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 11,621 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 15,948,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585,333. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

