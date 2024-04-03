Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. V.F. comprises about 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,635. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

