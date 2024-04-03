Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 46.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

