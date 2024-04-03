Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GMDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
