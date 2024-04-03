Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.82

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 317596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

