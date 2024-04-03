Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 121,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

