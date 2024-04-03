GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Critical Review

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Mofy Metaverse and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 2 3 0 2.60

GDS has a consensus price target of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 101.12%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GDS $1.40 billion 1.06 -$604.24 million ($3.34) -2.33

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A GDS -43.25% -8.90% -2.50%

Summary

GDS beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

