Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $20.05 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $856.74 million, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -529.03%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

