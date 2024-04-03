General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

General Electric stock traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.86. 10,527,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 265.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

