General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 22.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

