Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 920,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 200,299 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

