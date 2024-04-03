Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,646. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.