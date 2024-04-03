Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Up 3.7%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.64 and last traded at $92.80. 45,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 694,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,113.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $22,108,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

