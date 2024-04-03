Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $22,108,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

