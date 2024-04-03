Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 1,318,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Globalstar Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

About Globalstar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 135.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

