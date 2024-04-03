Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 1,318,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
