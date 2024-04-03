GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.35

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.35 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 39642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

