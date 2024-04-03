Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.39. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.