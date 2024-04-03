Gowing Bros. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Gowing Bros. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.
About Gowing Bros.
