Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Graham alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graham

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $10,418,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $757.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 1 year low of $551.36 and a 1 year high of $771.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.