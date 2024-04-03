Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Graham
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $10,418,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Graham Price Performance
NYSE GHC opened at $757.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 1 year low of $551.36 and a 1 year high of $771.05.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
