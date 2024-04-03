Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Gritstone bio Trading Down 48.9 %
GRTS stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.33.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 847.24% and a negative return on equity of 147.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Gritstone bio
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gritstone bio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.