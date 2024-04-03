Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 48.9 %

GRTS stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 847.24% and a negative return on equity of 147.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Featured Stories

