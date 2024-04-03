Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 1,500.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

