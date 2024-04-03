Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:GOF opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.