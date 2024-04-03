Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GOF opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

