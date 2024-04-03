Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 497,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

