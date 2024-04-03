Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
