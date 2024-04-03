Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.62

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 2293544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,528 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 227,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

