Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.80. 1,098,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,154. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.53.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

