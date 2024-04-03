Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $173.58. 2,649,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,264. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,360 shares of company stock worth $6,803,208. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.