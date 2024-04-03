Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.82 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.72. 428,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,785. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

