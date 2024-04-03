Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $46.30 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,273,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,770,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $537.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

