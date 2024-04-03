Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.69. 438,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,457. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

