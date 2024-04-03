Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,586 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX remained flat at $89.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,935,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

