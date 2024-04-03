Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,961 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in RTX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

