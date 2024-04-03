Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,904 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

