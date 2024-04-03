Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 572 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

ADI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 698,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average of $185.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

