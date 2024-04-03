Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 832 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $275.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,478. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.00 and its 200-day moving average is $281.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

