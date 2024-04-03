HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 347.23% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Down 6.1 %

DPRO opened at $0.22 on Monday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

