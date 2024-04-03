HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

