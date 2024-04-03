HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 405,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 17.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

