HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 193.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZVRA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

