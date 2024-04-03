Head to Head Review: Coya Therapeutics (COYA) versus Its Peers

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) is one of 995 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coya Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coya Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coya Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coya Therapeutics Competitors 6186 18284 44042 911 2.57

Coya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.60%. Given Coya Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coya Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coya Therapeutics N/A -42.53% -37.57% Coya Therapeutics Competitors -2,599.17% -194.86% -28.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coya Therapeutics $6.00 million -$7.99 million -12.74 Coya Therapeutics Competitors $1.62 billion $129.09 million -4.59

Coya Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coya Therapeutics. Coya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coya Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coya Therapeutics rivals beat Coya Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.