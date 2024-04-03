HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

